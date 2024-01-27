After a prolonged struggle for Maratha reservation, activist Manoj Jarange Patil has ended his hunger strike following the Maharashtra government's acceptance of all demands related to the Maratha community.

The protest, led by Patil, had been a significant movement in Maharashtra, advocating for the rights and reservations of the Maratha community.

Manoj Jarange Patil commenced his hunger strike on January 19, 2024, with a firm resolve to abstain from food, sustaining himself solely on water. His main demands included the issuance of Kunbi certificates to all blood relatives of 57 lakh Marathas with Kunbi antecedents, arrangements for issuing caste certificates, free education from kindergarten to postgraduate level for Maratha boys and girls, continuation of the Sandeep Shinde committee's work for a year, no recruitment in government jobs without Maratha quota, and withdrawal of criminal cases against protesters during past Maratha reservation protests.

The activist's steadfast commitment was evident as he gave the Maharashtra government a 24-hour ultimatum to issue orders pertaining to these demands. He and his supporters were prepared to march towards Azad Maidan if the orders were not issued by the stipulated time. However, the government's decision to accept the demands has brought the protest to a successful conclusion.

This development marks a pivotal moment for the Maratha community, as their long-standing demands for reservation in education and government jobs, which were previously quashed by the Supreme Court, are now being acknowledged by the state government.

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