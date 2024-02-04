Leh district in Ladakh witnessed massive protest rallies with locals observing a complete shutdown, pressing for their four demands - statehood for Ladakh, inclusion of Ladakh in the sixth schedule of the Constitution to give it a tribal status, job reservation for locals, and a parliamentary seat each for Leh and Kargil.

Social media videos showed crowds shouting slogans and carrying placards outlining their demands. The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) called the shutdown, having submitted a memorandum to the Union Home Ministry on January 23, demanding statehood for Ladakh and status under the Sixth Schedule. Sources indicate the representatives also submitted a draft bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act of 2019 to provide statehood to Ladakh.

A high-level committee led by the Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, has been conducting meetings with representatives from Leh and Kargil, the two regions of Ladakh. During their previous meeting on December 4, the ministry requested a written list of demands from both bodies.

A recent memorandum noted that despite the Supreme Court's judgement to restore statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh will remain a Union territory. The memorandum cites the examples of Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim and other northeastern states, which have attained statehood and are protected under the Sixth Schedule and Article 371 of the Indian Constitution, in its plea for statehood for Ladakh.

A memorandum has been presented demanding Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh, highlighting that a significant proportion of the region's population consists of tribal communities including Balti, Beda, Bot, Boto, Brokpa, Drokpa, Dard, Shin, Changpa, Garra, Mon and Purigpa.

The memorandum also calls for the establishment of a Ladakh Public Service Commission, noting that opportunities for gazetted posts have become limited for Ladakh students due to the absence of such a provision. The document contains a draft bill proposing amendments to The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019, including the allocation of two Members of Parliament from Leh and Kargil respectively.

It expresses hope that the region will also secure a seat in the Rajya Sabha, akin to states like Sikkim. Ladakh was designated a Union territory without legislature following the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories on August 5, 2019.

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