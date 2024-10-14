In a devastating incident, a massive fire erupted at Tulail market in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, October 13. The blaze, which broke out during the afternoon, sent plumes of thick black smoke into the sky, raising alarm among local residents and shopkeepers.

Fire department officials confirmed that several fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene to combat the raging flames. Efforts to bring the fire under control are ongoing, as emergency personnel work to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby structures.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire, and an investigation will follow to uncover the source of the outbreak. Further updates are awaited as the situation unfolds.

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