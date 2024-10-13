In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Gujarat police have seized cocaine valued at approximately Rs 5,000 crore in a joint operation conducted in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. On Sunday, a collaborative team from the Delhi Police and Gujarat Police executed a raid at the premises of Aavkar Drugs Limited Company, resulting in the recovery of an astonishing 518 kg of cocaine.

The operation highlights an escalating battle against drug-related crimes in the country. Just recently, the Delhi Police Special Cell uncovered over 700 kg of cocaine in two separate operations in the national capital. On October 1, authorities seized 500 kg of the drug in South Delhi's Mahipalpur area, followed by an additional 200 kg recovered during a raid in Ramesh Nagar.

Investigations revealed that the drugs seized in these operations were linked to a company named Pharma Solution Services, which reportedly sourced its supplies from Aavkar Drugs Limited in Gujarat. This extensive investigation has so far led to the recovery of a staggering total of 1,289 kg of cocaine, along with 40 kg of hydroponic Thai marijuana, collectively valued at Rs 13,000 crore.

The substantial quantities of narcotics recovered not only underscore the scale of drug trafficking networks operating within the country but also reflect the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to dismantle these syndicates. The seizure in Gujarat represents one of the largest drug hauls in recent history and signifies the need for continued vigilance and cooperation among various police forces to combat drug-related crimes effectively.

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