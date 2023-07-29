Eight people died after a massive explosion ripped through a cracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri on July 29.

As per reports, the explosion was so powerful that a nearby hotel building collapsed and four other buildings were partially damaged owing to the intensity of the blast.

12 people were critically injured in the explosion who were admitted to the hospital so far.

It is a developing story. Further details awaited.

Also read: Tamil Nadu: Political analyst Badri Seshadri arrested for remarks on Manipur violence and CJI