In a sharp rebuke to the Canadian government, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) criticized Canada for blocking an Australian media outlet’s social media presence during a press interaction featuring External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Canberra. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the move as an example of Canada’s "hypocrisy" on freedom of speech, accusing the Trudeau administration of stifling dissenting voices while allowing anti-India elements to operate freely within its borders.

During the press conference, Jaishankar expressed concerns about Canada’s tolerance toward groups that, he stated, promote extremism and hostility towards India. Jaiswal, echoing the minister's statements, pointed to Canada’s actions as contradictory. “The social media pages of an important diaspora channel were blocked in Canada shortly after airing Dr. Jaishankar’s remarks. Such actions emphasize Canada’s inconsistency regarding freedom of speech,” he said.

Jaishankar, currently on a diplomatic visit to Australia, emphasized three key issues in Canada-India relations: unsubstantiated accusations by Canada against India, alleged surveillance of Indian diplomats, and the political latitude granted to anti-India factions in Canada. He described these issues as emblematic of a broader pattern of behavior from Ottawa, urging closer scrutiny.

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