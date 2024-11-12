Anmol, a buffalo from Sirsa, Haryana, has garnered national attention for his astonishing valuation of Rs 23 crore. This extraordinary figure surpasses the combined worth of two Rolls-Royce vehicles or even ten luxury Mercedes-Benz cars, making Anmol not just an animal but a symbol of opulence in the farming community.

To understand the magnitude of Anmol’s worth, consider that his price tag could purchase 20 upscale homes in Noida. His uniqueness lies not just in his valuation but in the qualities that make him a standout in the livestock world. His fame recently peaked as he became the main attraction at the All-India Farmers’ Fair in Meerut, drawing visitors eager to see the buffalo that has become the epitome of luxury and a topic of fascination.

Anmol’s daily care is no less impressive. He is maintained on a high-caliber diet designed to sustain his premium health. Each day, he consumes 5 kg of milk, 4 kg of fresh pomegranates, 30 bananas, 20 protein-rich eggs, and 250 grams of almonds. To complement his nutrient-rich meals, Anmol enjoys two daily baths and soothing massages with mustard and almond oil, ensuring he stays pristine and relaxed.

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