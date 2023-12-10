The Union Government has sanctioned Rs 1241 crore for the enhancement and expansion of the Phulbari-Tura segment on National Highway 127B, transforming it into a two-lane thoroughfare with paved shoulders.

Announcing the mega project, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that this initiative falls under the North East Road Network Connectivity Improvement, facilitated by JICA ODA Loan Phase-VII. Encompassing a total distance of 63.224 kilometers, the project is divided into Packages 1 and 2.

"This road infrastructure aims to enhance connectivity between Assam and Meghalaya, catering to traffic originating from West Bengal and the Bhutan Border. It will facilitate smoother access to Tura and other parts of Meghalaya via NH-217 (Tura-Dalu side) and Tura-Jengjal-Rongjeng-Nongstoin-Shillong," added Nitin Gadkari.

The successful culmination of the Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge, coupled with its integration into Dalu LCS through this project road, is poised to establish a pivotal North-South logistics corridor for Meghalaya.

This development is expected to significantly contribute to the progress of the North East region and foster increased cross-border traffic between India and Bangladesh.

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