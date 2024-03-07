The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday declared terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba Mohammad Qasim Gujjar alias Salman alias Suleman member as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

He is presently residing in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Whereas, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) (hereinafter referred to as the said Act) has been enacted to provide for more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations and for dealing with terrorist activities and for matters connected therewith;

And, whereas, clause (a) of sub-section (1) and sub-section (2) of section 35 of the said Act empowers the Central Government to add the name of an individual in the Fourth Schedule to the said Act, if it believes that he is involved in terrorism;

And, whereas, Mohammad Qasim Gujjar @ Salman @ Suleman son of Mohammad Shafi, 32 years of age (approx.), having permanent residence at Angrala, Tehsil Mahore, District Reasi, Jammu and presently residing in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, belongs to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and which is listed as a terrorist organisation under the First Schedule to the said Act at serial number 5:



Also Read: BJP leader Pramod Kumar Yadav shot dead by unidentified miscreants in UP's Jaunpur.

And, whereas, Mohammad Qasim Gujjar @ Salman @ Suleman with the intention to wage war against the country is involved in carrying out a wide range of terrorist activities including coordinating, supplying, and identifying locations of drones for dropping arms, ammunition, Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and cash etc. and delivering and managing consignments from across the border;

And, whereas, the said Mohammad Qasim Gujjar @ Salman @ Suleman has also been involved in various terror attacks, and bomb blasts and is responsible for causing death and injuries to a number of persons in these terror incidents;



And, whereas, the said Mohammad Qasim Gujjar @ Salman @Suleman, to widen the areas of terror activities, has been involved in creating new terror modules by recruitment and radicalisation by various means including social media and other online encrypted communication applications;

And, whereas, the Central Government believes that Mohammad Qasim Gujjar @ Salman @ Suleman is involved in terrorism and said Mohammad Qasim Gujjar @ Salman @ Suleman is to be added as a terrorist in the Fourth Schedule to the said Act.