The Ministry of Home Affairs has instructed all Indian Police Service (IPS) officers across the country to submit their immovable property return 2023 by January 31, 2023.

This directive was communicated through a written note sent out earlier this week to the Chief Secretaries and the Director General of Police (DGP) of all state governments and Union Territories (UTs).

The note stated that the Immovable Property Return for the year 2023 should be filed online at either https://ips.gov.in or https://sparrow-ips.eoffice.gov.in using existing nic-e-Mail ID and password.

The note, titled 'Online filing of Immovable Property Return (IPR-2023) by IPS officers', was issued on December 11. It reminded officers of Rule 16 (2) of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules 1968, which mandates that every member of the service must submit their Immovable Property Return (IPR) in the prescribed form by January 31 each year for the previous year ending December 31.

The note also mentioned a 'User Manual' available on the SPARROW (Smart Performance Appraisal Report Recording) welcome page to assist officers in filling up the online IPR.

Also read : Assam: Mega Muga silk fair concludes boosting holistic development of Northeast sericulture farmers