On April 21, Delhi police discovered the body of a 42-year-old man, presumed to be the father of two deceased children found in their Pandav Nagar home, where their unconscious mother was also found.

The man, missing since the previous Friday, was discovered near the Anand Vihar Railway track on Saturday evening.

Police received a call at 2 pm on Saturday regarding the missing man, Shyam Ji, a resident of the Shashi Garden area whose house had been locked since Friday. Upon reaching the location, police found the house locked from the outside.

After entering, they discovered two children, aged 15 and 9, dead in one room and their mother unconscious. She was immediately transported to the hospital.

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