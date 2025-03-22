India’s agricultural exports achieved a new milestone as Mizoram’s Anthurium flowers were shipped to Singapore for the first time, while 30 tonnes of GI-tagged jaggery from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, made its way to Bangladesh.

The first-ever consignment of Anthurium flowers from Mizoram highlights the region’s growing floriculture industry, benefiting local farmers, especially women.

Meanwhile, the high-quality jaggery from Muzaffarnagar, a region renowned for its sugarcane, marks the beginning of direct exports to Bangladesh through Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs).

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Commerce Ministry, continues to push for greater exports of fruits, vegetables, and other agri-products, boosting India’s presence in global markets.



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