The anticipated full budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, marking the first budget under the Modi 3.0 government, is set to be unveiled in Parliament. The spotlight will be on the major announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the government's strategic direction for the economy.

This budget presentation will be a historic moment for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who will surpass the previous record held by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. Desai presented five annual budgets and one interim budget during his tenure as finance minister from 1959 to 1964. Sitharaman's upcoming speech will be her seventh, placing her ahead of notable predecessors such as Manmohan Singh, Arun Jaitley, P. Chidambaram, and Yashwant Sinha, each of whom presented five budgets.

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The budget session of Parliament is scheduled to commence on July 22 and conclude on August 12. As the nation awaits the details of the upcoming budget, it's an opportune moment to reflect on the intricate process and sequence of events involved in budget preparation.