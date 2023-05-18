In a major reshuffle in PM Modi cabinet, Arjun Meghwal has been appointed the Law Ministry portfolio while Kiren Rijiju has been shifted to Earth Sciences Ministry.

The announcement was made on May 18 on the directions of President of India, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

An official letter informing about the reshuffle stated, "The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister has been pleased to direct the following reallocation of portfolios among Ministers in the Union Council of Ministers: (i) The portfolio of Ministry of Earth Sciences be assigned to Shri Kiren Rijiju.

(ii) Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State be assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Shri Kiren Rijiju"

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