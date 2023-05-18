Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah will be the next chief minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar will be his deputy, according to official sources.

As per sources, Shivakumar will remain as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place in Bengaluru on May 20 at 12.30 pm.

Hectic parleys were held on Wednesday, May 17 with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge literally burning the midnight oil to break the deadlock in deciding on the Congress’ chief ministerial pick in Karnataka with both the hopefuls Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar presenting their cases before the top brass.

Also read : Siddaramaiah set to become the next Chief Minister of Karnataka