Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated senior BJP leader Biren Singh for being re-elected as the chief minister of Manipur for a second term on Monday.

“Congratulations to Shri @NBirenSingh Ji on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Manipur. I am confident his team and he would take Manipur to newer heights of progress and continue the good work done in the last five years,” Modi tweeted.

Singh was sworn in as chief minister for a second term on Monday. The BJP stormed back to power with a majority in the recently held assembly polls.

Biren Singh will sit in manipur chief minister’s seat for the second time. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 3 pm today. The bjp’s top leadership arrived in Manipur last Sunday and announced the chief minister’s name. Five MLAs, including Nemcha Kipgen, Y. Khemchand Singh, Th. Biswajit Singh, Awangbou Newmai, & Govindas Konthoujam swear in as the Cabinet Ministers of the state, in Imphal.