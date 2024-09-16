In its third term completing first 100 days of new administration, the Modi government sets ambitious goals for Northeast India in terms of infrastructure development, higher economic growth and better handling of regional problems.

Several projects are aimed at enhancing connectivity, including major road, rail, and airport expansions, which are crucial for the region's integration with the rest of the country.

In order to address the urban flood, firefighting and Glacial Lake Outburst risks, the government has sanctioned Rs 12,554 crore for the management of disasters. The flood mitigation and other disaster preparedness measures for this region also would be covered.

In the energy sector, hydroelectric projects of the Northeast have been approved for Rs 4,100 crore as joint venture with state entities and central public sector enterprises.

On the social front, one major peace accord was signed with the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF). After 35 years of conflict, 328 armed cadres rejoined peaceful life and returned to the mainstream of society, encouraging peace and stability in Tripura.

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