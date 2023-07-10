With heavy rainfall battering northern part of India and Himachal Pradesh being the worst hit by the monsoon fury, chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on July 10 via a video message urged the people of the stay indoors for the next 24 hours.

The CM also issued three helpline numbers – 1100, 1070 and 1077 in the wake of landslides, flash floods and other damages due to the incessant rainfall.

The Chief Minister took to Twitter and said, “I want to request all residents of the state, please stay home for the next 24 hours because very heavy rain is expected. We have started three helplines – 1100, 1070 and 1077. You can call up these numbers to share information about anyo0jne stuck in the calamity. I am available round the clock to help you, my telephone will be available for you 24*7”.

He further urged the legislators to camp in their constituencies and provide all assistance to the people in urgent need.

Meanwhile, 34 people have died in a span of two to three days, due to heavy rain and lightning. Red alerts have been issued in Uttarakhand and ten districts of Himachal Pradesh as water levels rose in all major rivers.

The weather bureau has predicted more heavy showers in Uttarakhand and Delhi till July 11. A flood warning has been issued by the state government after Haryana released more than one lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna river.

Also read : Incessant rains claim 19 lives, trigger widespread damage and flooding in North India