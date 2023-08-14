As many as nine people died after a Shiv temple collapsed in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla on August 14. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sikhu while informing about the incident said that several others are feared trapped after a landslide at the temple in the Summer Hill area. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials along with the state police force are carrying out rescue operations even as rains continue to pound the hilly state.

Several devotees had gathered to offer prayers on the occasion of Sawan. According to an official, at least 50 people had gathered at the temple.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh expressed grief over the incident saying, “Distressing news has emerged from Shimla, where the “Shiv Mandir” at Summer Hill collapsed as a result of the heavy rainfall. As of now, nine bodies have been retrieved. The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may still be trapped”.

The Chief Minister is expected to reach the incident spot along with the police force.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh has been receiving continuous downpour in the last 48 hours, with water level of Beas river rising and few have died in rain-related incidents.

On the other hand, seven people were killed after a cloudburst that hit a village in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan on Sunday night. Six others were rescued, said sources.

Also read : Himachal Pradesh cloudburst kills seven in Solan district, educational institutions remain closed