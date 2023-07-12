More than 100 people were killed across India in heavy rainfall and landslides as incessant downpour continued continued putting normal life into peril across northern parts of India.

Of the total fatalities, 80 died in Himachal Pradesh since the monsoon rain hit the hilly state last week, causing widespread damages to infrastructure and rivers swelling up beyond the danger mark.

The cause behind this abnormal weather condition has be attributed to interaction between the monsoon trough and a western disturbances leading to torrential rainfall.

Around 300 people, mostly tourists, are still stuck in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh due to incessant rainfall and snowfall there.

15 people lost their live in Punjab and Haryana due to flood related incidents. In neighbouring Uttarakhand, nine pilgrims were killed and 13 others sustained injuries in landslides due to boulders falling from mountains in the past 24 hours. In Delhi, the Yamuna breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres, triggering fear of flood.

Both road and rail traffic on the Old Yamuna Bridge has been shut as Haryana released more water into the Yamuna from the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunagar.

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