Kamal Kant Batra, mother of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader breathed her last on February 14 in Himachal Pradesh’s Palampur.

She died at the age of 77. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took to his X account to offer condolence on the demise of Kamal Kant Batra.

"Sad news was received about the demise of Mrs. Kamalkant Batra, mother of martyr Captain Vikram Batra. We pray to God to grant Mata Ji a place at His feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the immense sorrow. Om Shanti!"

Kamal Kant Batra contested the Lok Sabha elections from Himachal Pradesh's Hamipur in 2014 representing the AAP, but lost to BJP's Anurag Singh Thakur.

Later, she resigned from AAP after a few months, citing “dissatisfaction” with the organisational structure of the party.

‘Param Vir Chakra’ Captain Vikram Batra died at the age of 24 fighting the Pakistani forces during the Kargil war on July 7, 1999.

He was often referred to as "Sher Shah" in the intercepted messages of the Pakistan Army.

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