Darjeeling MP and National Spokesperson for the BJP Raju Bista met with Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari today to discuss the acceleration of several key infrastructure projects.

The projects are aimed at improving connectivity and boosting economic development across the Darjeeling hills, Terai, and Dooars regions.

During the meeting, Bista stated the urgent need for an alternative highway connecting Darjeeling to Siliguri via Balason and Ghoom. This new route would ease current traffic congestion and offer a safer, more efficient travel option. It would also improve access for areas such as Kurseong, Mirik, Sonada, Rangbull and Sukhia Pokhari. Another vital project discussed was the construction of the Siliguri Ring Road to help manage the growing traffic in and around the city, improving overall transportation efficiency.

Bista also requested the development of a new highway connecting Darjeeling to Teesta via Lebong and Dabai Pani. This project would provide additional routes for travel, facilitating better economic opportunities for local residents. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of expanding National Highway 55 and transferring its maintenance to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to ensure timely completion and proper upkeep. He also sought a new bridge to complement the historic Coronation Bridge, which would enhance safety and accommodate rising traffic volumes.



Also Read: Sikkim's Soreng district administration chairs table top exercise ahead of earthquake mock drill

In addition to highway projects, Bista proposed several ropeway constructions under the Parvatmala scheme to promote sustainable transportation and improve accessibility to remote areas. He emphasized the need for ropeways connecting Bijanbari to Darjeeling town, Lebong to Chowrasta, and Mineral Spring to Teesta, among others. These ropeways would ensure smoother travel and better connectivity for residents in isolated regions.

Nitin Gadkari assured Bista that his proposals would be taken up on a priority basis and instructed the concerned authorities to expedite the process. Bista expressed gratitude for the minister’s prompt response and commitment to the region’s development. He said that these projects, once completed, would significantly enhance the quality of life for the people in the region by creating economic opportunities, supporting local businesses, and improving overall connectivity.