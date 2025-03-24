The Central Government has officially notified an increase in the salary, daily allowance, and pension of Members of Parliament (MPs) and former MPs, effective from April 1, 2023.

The revision has been made in accordance with the Cost Inflation Index under the Income-tax Act, 1961.

Revised Pay Structure for MPs and Former MPs:



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🔹 Monthly Salary: Increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.24 lakh.

🔹 Daily Allowance: Raised from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500.

🔹 Monthly Pension: Enhanced from ₹25,000 to ₹31,000.

🔹 Additional Pension: For every year of service beyond five years, increased from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500 per month.

This revision is implemented under the Salary, Allowances, and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 and aims to adjust for inflation while maintaining financial support for public representatives.