Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) on December 23 inaugurated the 10th edition of the North East Festival at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Delhi.

“The primary goal of this festival organised in Delhi is to showcase the best of North East India’s cultural resources and act as an enticing gateway for the exceptional talents of the region. There is an emerging startup culture in the northeast. And, we feel that they should take maximum advantage of technology to boost their businesses. The government is also leaving no stone unturned to educate the entrepreneurs about emerging technologies to augment the startup ecosystem in the rich Northeast region,” said Rane said.

In the Tourism B2B meet, which happened earlier in the day, had a key session on “Experience Northeast India: An unexplored paradise” followed by a B2B tourism meet. The session saw the attendance of major tour operators of NCR, NE to create awareness about the opulent and sustainable tourist destinations of the region.

The festival is taking place at the much large venue, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (gate number 14), while adhering to all COVID protocols. On the first day of the event, it attracted a huge footfall.

“North East Festival is all about creating a synergy between people and celebrating life. And, through this festival, we are sensitising the multicultural population of Delhi about the beauty, diversity, and integrity of North East India. The Delhiites have always welcomed us with love and generosity and that is why we are currently on our tenth iteration of the festival. We are happy to report that people are now aware of our traditions and culture through this festival, which has given the much requisite platform to many local entrepreneurs,” said Shyamkanu Mahanta, Chief Organiser, North East Festival.

Day one of the folk stage saw Sattriya by Dr. Bani Bora and Team, Rikahampada Dance from Arunachal Pradesh, Cheraw Dance from Mizoram, and Tamang Selo Dance from Sikkim The major attraction was the Bihu performance by kids.

The biggest festival in Delhi, which is returning after a two-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, will feature a variety of events over the course of the next four days, including the MSME Exhibition, Multi-cuisine Food Court, Art Exhibition, Photography Exhibition, Rock Battle, Tourism B2B Meet, Musical Evening, and Fashion Show.

At the MSME expo for goods made in the North East, more than 100 MSME business owners are taking part.

The exhibition features the region's handloom, handmade jewellery, handicrafts, agricultural-horticultural products, and processed food items. About 140 booths are being set up for the exhibition, creating a marketplace where visitors can browse and purchase real goods from the region.

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