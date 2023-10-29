Reliance Industries Chairman, Mukesh Ambani, received a second death threat from an anonymous sender via his company email.

The sender demanded Rs 200 crore, an increase from the initial demand of Rs 20 crore in the previous threat. The increase was due to the lack of response to the initial threat.

The police have initiated investigations following a complaint from Ambani's security in-charge, with an FIR lodged against an unknown person under IPC sections 387 and 506 (2), pertaining to extortion and criminal intimidation respectively.

Also read : Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani gets death threat, asked to pay Rs 20 crore