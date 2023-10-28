Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani received death threat in an email on October 27, warning to shoot him if he failed to pay Rs 20 crore.

Soon after the matter came to light, a case was registered under Sections 387 ad 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Gamdevi PS of Mumbai, the police said.

It is a developing story. Further details awaited.



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