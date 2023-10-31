Reliance Industries chairperson, Mukesh Ambani, received a third death threat email demanding a ransom of Rs 400 crore on Monday morning.

The sender is believed to be the same individual who sent two previous threats on October 27, asking for Rs 200 crore. In response, Mumbai Police have heightened security at Ambani's south Mumbai residence.

The initial threat, received on October 27, warned Ambani he would be shot if he did not pay Rs 20 crore. The email stated, 'If you don't give us 20 crore rupees, we will kill you, we have the best shooters in India.' Following a complaint by Ambani's security in-charge, Gamdevi Police registered a case against an unknown person under sections 387 and 506 (2) of the IPC and investigations are ongoing.

On October 28, a second threat was received from the same email account, raising the demand to Rs 200 crore due to lack of response. The email read, 'U have not responded to our email now the amount is 200 crore otherwise the death warrant is signed.' Ambani and his family have previously received death threats.

In 2022, an anonymous caller threatened to blow up Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai. In August 2022, a jeweler was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Ambani and his family. In February 2021, a vehicle containing explosives was found near Ambani's south Mumbai residence, 'Antilia'.

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