Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram as his condition remains critical, the party said on October 5.

Presently, he is being given life-saving drugs.

''Sh. Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji is still critical and on life-saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram by a comprehensive team of specialists,'' the hospital said in a health bulletin tweeted by the Samajwadi Party’s (SP) official handle.

The 82-year-old was admitted to the hospital on October 2.

As per reports, Yadav was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram in June and since then he was admitted to the private ward of the hospital.

On October 2, suddenly he complained of facing difficulties in breathing following which he was immediately shifted to the ICU. On examination, it was found that his oxygen level and blood pressure had decreased.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi said, ''We are all concerned to hear about the deteriorating health of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji and are praying for his speedy recovery''.

