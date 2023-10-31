A group of protestors demanding reservations for the Maratha community in Maharashtra blocked the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway for two hours on Tuesday afternoon, causing a massive traffic jam.

In Pune, Maharashtra, the demonstrators also set fire to tyres on the Pune-Bengaluru highway close to the Navale bridge, which hindered traffic flow in the area.

In an effort to secure reservations for OBC status in government employment and education, the Maratha community has been holding rallies. As part of the second phase of the movement, on October 25, Maratha quota campaigner Manoj Jarange began an indefinite fast, which heightened the agitation.



Also Read: Maharashtra: 2 MLAs’ homes set on fire in Maratha quota protests, Ajit Pawar poster defaced

Earlier on October 30, quota protestors set fire to and vandalised the residences or offices of three MLAs, attacked a municipal council building and hampered traffic in Maharashtra, causing the protests to become violent in several areas of the state. Two NCP MLAs' houses were set on fire, while another BJP legislator's office was vandalised. The violent and arson attacks were reported from Beed and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in central Maharashtra.

A bunch of Maratha Kranti Morcha labourers in Solapur obstructed the train lines today. With saffron flags in hand, the demonstrators set fire to tyres on the railroad tracks.

Ram Jadhav and Nishant Salve were the two demonstrators who were taken into custody by Solapur City Police and railway authorities. According to India Today, the demonstrators were driven off the train tracks by the authorities.