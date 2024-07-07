In a tragic hit-and-run incident early Sunday, July 7 morning in Mumbai's Worli area, a woman lost her life, and her husband sustained injuries when a speeding BMW car collided with their bike. The incident occurred around 5:30 am near Atria Mall as the couple was returning home from Sassoon Dock with their early morning fish purchase.

The BMW, driven by Mihir Shah, son of a prominent leader in the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde, struck the couple from behind. Kaveri Nakawa, the deceased, and her husband, residents of Worli's Koliwada area, suffered severe injuries in the crash. Kaveri succumbed to her injuries despite receiving medical treatment.

Mihir Shah fled the scene following the accident and is currently at large. Authorities are intensifying efforts to apprehend him, with police confirming that Shah’s driver was also present in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Reacting to the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his condolences and assured the public of an impartial investigation. "The hit-and-run incident in Mumbai is deeply unfortunate. I have communicated with the police to ensure that strict action is taken according to the law, and justice will be served without bias," Shinde stated.

As the investigation continues, the Mumbai Police are committed to bringing the responsible parties to justice and ensuring such incidents are addressed with the utmost seriousness.

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