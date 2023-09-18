A 33-year-old man from Navi Mumbai lost more than Rs 43 lakh in 'online task' fraud becoming the latest victim of Cyber Crime. The fraudsters lured the man to pay more than Rs 43 lakh in 'online task' in pretext of earning big returns, police said on Monday (September 18).

The fraudsters contacted the man, a resident of Koparkhairane area, on WhatsApp and told him that he will get good returns if he completed a part-time job involving online tasks, an official said.

A case was registered under Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

No arrested have been made so far.

The ''online task fraud'' typically involves trapping victims by making them perform tasks like liking videos etc. and making small payments initially to win their trust. The victims were later lured to invest money to earn big returns.



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