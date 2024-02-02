On February 2, the Mumbai Police were put on high alert following a bomb threat received via text message.

The control room of the Mumbai Police was informed of the potential danger, prompting immediate action from security agencies.

As per ANI, Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room received a threat message from an unknown person. The message states that bombs have been placed at six locations across Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police and other agencies are alert after the message and efforts are underway to trace the message sender.



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This threat comes in the wake of heightened vigilance due to a recent terror attack on Karachi's stock exchange and follows a series of hoax emails claiming that bombs had been planted at various prominent locations across Mumbai, including museums and the Byculla Zoo.

The Mumbai Police, led by Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, who also holds the additional charge of state Director General of Police, have registered an FIR against the unidentified sender of these hoax communications.

Despite thorough checks of all mentioned sites, no suspicious items have been found as of now.