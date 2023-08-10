Mumbai Police on August 9 rescued the CEO of a music company allegedly abducted at gun point by Shinde faction Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve’s son.

The Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve’s son Raj Surve and others for allegedly kidnapping businessman Rajkumar Singh for ransom from the Goregaon East area on August 9.

As per reports, about 10-15 people stormed into the Global Music Junction office in Goregaon in Mumbai, and abducted the music company CEO. A CCTV camera footage surfaced online in which 10-15 persons were purportedly seen abusing the staff and forcibly taking one person with them.

According to the music label’s CEO Rajkumar Singh, he was forcibly picked up from his office and was pressured at gunpoint to settle a business loan.

The “kidnappers” left in two cars along with the victim. An office staffer immediately informed the police. After a hot chase, the cops managed to stop them at Dahisar East. All the car occupants, including the CEO, were brought out.

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