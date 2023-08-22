A 62-year-old passenger travelling on Mumbai-Ranchi IndiGo flight started vomiting blood mid-flight.

The flight had to make an unscheduled landing at Nagpur’s Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport.

The male passenger, Devanand Tiwari was immediately rushed to a nearby medical college in Nagpur where he was declared dead.

The deceased was already suffering from CKD and tuberculosis and vomited blood on board, stated Aejaz Shami, an official of the KIMS Hospital.

“He was brought dead to the KIMS hospital. His body was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital for further procedures," Shami said in a statement.

The passenger started vomiting blood around 8 pm after which the pilot-in-command took a call to land at Nagpur.

“IndiGo flight 6E 5093, operating from Mumbai to Ranchi was diverted to Nagpur due to a medical emergency on board. The passenger was offloaded and was rushed to the hospital for further medical assistance. Unfortunately, the passenger did not survive. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones," IndiGo Airline released a statement.

Also read: BSF seizes illegal arms, narcotics, Rs 43.76 lakh cash near Bangladesh border