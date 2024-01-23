On January 3rd, 2024, a significant milestone was achieved in the conservation efforts at Kuno National Park (KNP) located in Madhya Pradesh, India.

A Namibian cheetah named Aasha gave birth to three cubs, marking a roaring success for Project Cheetah, which was envisioned by the Prime Minister to restore ecological balance.

This event was celebrated by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, who shared the news and a video of the newborn cubs on social media, expressing his thrill at the expansion of the cheetah family in the wild.



Also Read: BJP is 'anti-women', hails Lord Ram but silent on Goddess Sita, says Mamata Banerjee

The birth of these cubs is particularly remarkable as it represents the first generation of cheetahs born in India after the species was declared extinct in the country over 70 years ago. The reintroduction project, which began with the translocation of several cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa, aims to establish a thriving cheetah population and enhance biodiversity within the park.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also extended his congratulations to the state government officials involved in the project, highlighting the incredible development as a step towards balancing the ecosystem. The successful birth of the cubs is seen as a dream coming true for the Cheetah Project initiated by the Prime Minister, signalling hope for the future of this endangered species in Asia.