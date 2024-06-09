In a landmark ceremony, Narendra Modi has officially assumed office as India's Prime Minister for the third consecutive term. The swearing-in event, marked by the presence of key political figures and dignitaries, underscores Modi's sustained leadership and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) enduring influence in Indian politics.

Among those taking the oath alongside Modi, senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh has been reappointed as a cabinet minister in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. Singh, who previously served as the Defence Minister, is expected to continue his influential role within the cabinet.

Amit Shah, a close confidant of Prime Minister Modi and a key strategist within the BJP, has also been sworn in for a second term as a cabinet minister. Shah's renowned organizational skills and strategic acumen are anticipated to play a crucial role in the government's decision-making and policy implementation processes.

Nitin Gadkari, another senior BJP figure, took the oath of office and is expected to maintain his leadership in the road and transport sector, a portfolio he managed in the previous government. Gadkari's continuation in this role is seen as vital for advancing infrastructure development in the country.

In a significant new appointment, BJP President JP Nadda has been inducted into the Modi cabinet for the first time. Nadda's inclusion highlights his growing prominence within the party and his expected contributions to the government's agenda.

The newly formed Modi 3.0 cabinet has been officially sworn in, comprising 72 ministers in total. This includes 30 Cabinet Ministers, 5 Ministers of State with Independent Charge, and 36 Ministers of State. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has retained several key ministers and strategically allocated multiple positions to allies within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The swearing-in ceremony was a grand affair, attended by approximately 8,000 guests. The diverse guest list included national and international leaders, outgoing Parliamentarians, prominent figures from the BJP and opposition parties, as well as representatives from various professional fields. Additionally, the heads of state from neighboring countries were present, adding to the event's significance.

Notable international dignitaries in attendance included leaders from Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Seychelles, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Nepal, and Bhutan. Following the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu hosted a banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan, underscoring the importance of the occasion.

In the recent 2024 general elections, the BJP secured a substantial victory with 240 seats, while the broader NDA alliance achieved a commanding majority with 293 seats. In contrast, the Congress party obtained 99 seats, and the opposition INDIA bloc won 234 seats. This electoral outcome has solidified the NDA's position and paved the way for Modi's third term as Prime Minister.

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