In a bid to discuss issues related to the development of Tourism in the country, Tourism Ministry is organizing the National Conference of State Tourism Ministers from September 18th to 20th, 2022 in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala.

As per an official statement from the ministry, the said conference will be held under the chairmanship of G Kishan Reddy, Minister of Tourism, Culture, and DONER.

''The three-day National Conference of State Tourism Ministers will be attended by Central Ministers, Tourism Ministers from States and Union Territories, Governors, Administrators, Seniors Officials of the Central Government, State Governments, and Heads of the Tourism and Hospitality Associations.

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh will inaugurate the event and the conference is expected to be attended by approximately 250 delegates.

The conference shall focus on the various policies and programmes of the Ministry of Tourism including the development of tourism infrastructure, cultural, spiritual and heritage tourism, tourism in the Himalayan states, responsible and sustainable tourism, Role of digital technology for the marketing and promotion of tourism destinations, emerging importance of home stays in the Indian hospitality sector, Ayurveda, Wellness, Medical Value travel and promotion of domestic tourism.

''Other issues such as wildlife tourism, responsible tourism, tourism related aspects of G-20 will also be discussed along with the review on the implementation of various projects implemented by Ministry of Tourism,'' the statement added.