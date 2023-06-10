Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sharad Pawar on June 10 announced Praful Patel and Supriya Sule as the new working presidents of the party.

He made the announcement at the 25th anniversary of the party and in the presence of Ajit Pawar.

''They have been made the working Presidents so that the election work and Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha work can be divided. With this, they have been allotted more responsibilities on their shoulders,'' said NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal while speaking to reporters.

Patel has been given the responsibility of the party in charge of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Goa.

On the other hand, Sule will be the head of NCP affairs in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Punjab and issues related to women, youth, students, and Lok Sabha.

On being appointed as the new working president, Ajit Pawar congratulated both Patel and Sule and others who have been assigned responsibilities in the party.

Last month, during the party's internal meeting which was held at its headquarters, the veteran politician Pawar, stepped down as the chief of NCP.

"I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP," Pawar said.

However, he clarified that he won't retire from active politics and added, ''A committee will be formed to decide who should be given the responsibility of the party chief's post''.

Later, the NCP workers in the auditorium urged Pawar to withdraw his decision.

On May 5, an NCP panel formed to decide on Pawar's offer rejected his resignation and urged him to continue as the party president.

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