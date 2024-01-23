The doors of the newly consecrated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya have been opened to the public today, January 23. A huge rush of devotees was seen at the temple on Tuesday morning, a day after an elaborate 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony which saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other key figures in attendance.

As per reports, nearly 3 lakh devotees visited the Ram Mandir this morning. Besides, a similar number of devotees are said to have been awaiting darshan, and the local administration is making all the arrangements.

The Ram temple in Ayodhya will welcome visitors during two time slots daily: from 7 AM to 11:30 AM and then from 2 PM to 7 PM. The installation of the Ram Lalla idol, a 51-inch tall figure crafted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was the focal point of Monday's festivities.

A huge rush of devotees was witnessed outside the temple complex on this chilly winter's day, many of whom had queued up since 3 AM to gain entry to the temple, catch a glimpse of Ram Lalla and offer prayers.

Darshan was briefly paused due to an overwhelming influx of devotees. The temple administration, in coordination with police, made the decision to manage the immense crowd and ensure the safety of all visitors.

Currently, only devotees already within the temple complex are being allowed darshan. Entry for new visitors will resume at 2 PM, as per an official announcement.

ADG Piyush Mordia of Lucknow Zone urged visitors to avoid unnecessary delays by taking photos and posting them on social media. He appealed to the public to follow police guidelines and cooperate with crowd control measures.

Additionally, vehicular movement has been temporarily halted near the Panch Kosi Parikrama path.

Ayodhya was enveloped in a spiritual ambience yesterday as the cold weather did little to dampen the high spirits of devotees. The air resonated with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' and Ram bhajans, while folk dancers and a religious troupe from Bhopal added to the vibrant atmosphere with a 'palki yatra'.

The Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) band contributed to the joyous occasion by playing patriotic tunes along the streets of Ayodhya. As dusk fell, residents lit diyas outside their homes, reminiscent of the festival of Diwali for Lord Ram’s homecoming, and the night sky was illuminated by the glow of fireworks.

The temple is expected to draw lakhs of pilgrims and tourists, eager to witness the divine structure and offer their prayers, in the coming days.

After participating in the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, PM Modi said the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya marks the advent of a new era and gave a call to people to go beyond the Ram temple's construction to build the foundation of a strong, grand and divine India of the next 1,000 years.

In remarks aimed at critics, he said some people used to say that the Ram Mandir's construction would set off a fire in the country and asked them to reconsider their views. Ram is not fire but energy, Ram is not dispute but solution, Ram is not merely ours but of everyone and Ram is not only the present but also eternal, he said, adding that the temple is also a symbol of peace, patience, harmony and amity in Indian society.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Supreme Court for doing justice and paving the way for the temple's construction at the once disputed site by law.

With his speech being heard across the country, the Prime Minister sought to strike an emotional chord with the masses saying "our Ram" has arrived after wait, patience and sacrifices of centuries.

"Our Ram Lalla will no longer live in a tent. Our Ram Lalla will stay in a magnificent temple," PM Modi said in his address.