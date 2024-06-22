The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, aimed at curbing cheating in public examinations and common entrance tests nationwide, was officially enacted on Friday, June 21.

This development follows widespread allegations of malpractice in the administration of the NEET and UGC NET examinations. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions issued a gazette notification confirming the enforcement date. The notification states, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 (1 of 2024), the central government hereby appoints the 21st day of June 2024, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force."

Passed during the Budget session, which concluded on February 10, the legislation aims to eliminate the use of "unfair means" in public examinations, promoting "greater transparency, fairness, and credibility." President Droupadi Murmu granted her assent to the Bill on February 13, thereby transforming it into law.

The Act specifically targets examinations conducted by authorities designated by the central government, including the Union Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Board, National Testing Agency, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, and various central government departments and their associated offices responsible for recruitment.

Key provisions of the Act include the prohibition of disclosing confidential exam-related information prematurely and preventing unauthorized individuals from entering exam centers to cause disruptions. Violations of the Act are punishable by imprisonment ranging from three to five years and fines up to Rs 10 lakh.

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