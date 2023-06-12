Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ensuing visit to the United States, a New Jersey-based restaurant has launched a special ‘Modi Ji Thali’ as a mark of respect to the Indian leader.

The restaurant's Indian-American owner, Shripad Kulkarni, stated that the thali was created specifically to meet the needs of the local Indian community.

Shripad Kulkarni's "Modi Ji Thali" features dishes as diverse as the Indian landscape. The dishes in the thali range from Khichdi, Rasgulla, Sarso Da Saagm and Dum Aloo to Kashmir, Idli, Dhokla, Chaach and Papad.

Following a recommendation made by the Indian government in 2019, the United Nations declared 2023 the "International Year of Millets." The restaurant has deliberately indulged in a lavish meal made with millets to celebrate this achievement and raise awareness of millets.

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