The Northeast Frontier Railway (N.F. Railway) is making significant strides in its mission to become a leader in sustainable rail transport as part of Indian Railways' ambitious plan to achieve net zero carbon emissions. Currently, the N.F. Railway has electrified 2,708.52 Route Kilometres (RKM), marking 64% completion of its target across a total network of 4,260.52 RKM.

In the eight northeastern states, a total of 1,524.71 RKM has been electrified. Specifically, Assam leads the region with 1,353.231 RKM, followed by Tripura with 151.59 RKM, and smaller contributions from Manipur (2.81 RKM), Meghalaya (9.58 RKM), and Nagaland (6.00 RKM). Additionally, N.F. Railway has also electrified 318.869 RKM in Bihar and 864.94 RKM in West Bengal.

The electrification efforts are being carried out in phases by Indian Railway Construction International Limited (IRCON), Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), and N.F. Railway's construction teams. This initiative aims to enhance train mobility across the region, improve rail connectivity, and provide a faster, eco-friendly mode of transportation.

With the shift to electric trains, N.F. Railway aims to reduce pollution and decrease reliance on imported crude oil, saving valuable foreign currency. The electrification will also streamline operations, increase the average speed of trains, and improve punctuality by minimizing delays caused by traction changes.

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