During a meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Bill, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee smashed a glass water bottle following a heated exchange with BJP leader Abhijit Gangopadhyay. The altercation escalated tensions at a session that was already fraught with disagreement, leading to a brief suspension of proceedings.

Witnesses reported that Banerjee inadvertently injured his thumb and index finger while smashing the bottle on the table, prompting immediate first aid from fellow lawmakers. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and AAP leader Sanjay Singh escorted Banerjee out of the meeting for medical attention.

The JPC, chaired by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, was discussing the opinions of a panel of retired judges and lawyers when Banerjee and other opposition members raised questions regarding the involvement of these experts in the legislative process. Tensions peaked when opposition representatives accused the ruling party of pushing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 for political motives, alleging it targeted the Muslim community.

In response, BJP members defended the bill, asserting its necessity for reforming Waqf property management, emphasizing increased transparency and accountability in handling community assets. The proposed legislation aims to introduce measures such as digitization, rigorous audits, and legal frameworks to reclaim properties deemed illegally occupied.

As discussions unfolded, Banerjee challenged the legality of Waqf entities recognized by the state, questioning whether properties established "in the name of Allah" could hold state recognition. His inquiries added to the already charged atmosphere, showcasing the deep divides between opposition and ruling party members over the bill's implications.

The JPC has conducted 15 meetings in Delhi and five in various other cities, gathering perspectives from government officials, legal experts, Waqf Board members, and community representatives across different states and Union Territories. As debates continue, the outcome of the Waqf Bill remains uncertain, with both sides entrenched in their positions.

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