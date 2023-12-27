The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on December 27th, 2023, took a significant step in addressing the alarming issue of groundwater contamination by issuing notices to 24 states and four Union Territories. The NGT's action was prompted by reports of arsenic and fluoride presence in groundwater, which pose serious health risks to the population.

The NGT's bench, comprising Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, highlighted the severity of the situation, describing it as "very serious" and necessitating "urgent preventive and protective steps." The tribunal had taken suo motu cognizance based on media reports that indicated the presence of these contaminants beyond permissible limits in various regions.

Arsenic was detected in parts of 230 districts across 25 states, while fluoride was found in some areas of 469 districts in 27 states. The Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA), responsible for regulating groundwater resources, was criticized by the NGT for not taking independent action, citing water as a state subject. However, this stance was previously rejected by both a 1997 Supreme Court verdict and a 2022 tribunal order.

The NGT expressed its surprise and disappointment at the CGWA's reluctance to fulfill its statutory responsibilities, emphasizing the need for immediate action from all concerned authorities. The states that received notices include Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, among others, as well as Union Territories such as Jammu and Kashmir, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Delhi, and Puducherry.

The matter has been scheduled for further proceedings on February 15th, with the NGT seeking responses from the notified states and Union Territories within a month. This decisive move by the NGT underscores the urgency of tackling groundwater contamination and protecting public health across the nation.

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