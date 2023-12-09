The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a series of coordinated raids across 44 locations in the Indian states of Karnataka and Maharashtra, resulting in the arrest of 13 individuals.

These arrests were part of an extensive investigation into a terror conspiracy linked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The operation was carried out in close collaboration with the local police forces of both states.

The individuals taken into custody were from Pune, Maharashtra, and they were implicated in a criminal conspiracy that involved pledging allegiance to the violent extremist ideologies of banned terrorist organizations such as Al-Qaeda and ISIS.



The group formed a terrorist gang to recruit youth and indoctrinate them to wage violent jihad with the ultimate goal of establishing Islamic rule in India.



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The charges against the arrested individuals include fundraising for terrorist activities, organizing terrorist training camps, harbouring known terrorists, and possessing explosives.

The NIA's findings suggest that the accused were also involved in the creation of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), as well as the possession of firearms and ammunition.

Legal action against the accused is being pursued under various laws, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Substances Act, the Arms Act, and the Indian Penal Code.

This legal framework provides for severe penalties for terrorism-related offences, which can include long prison sentences or even the death penalty, depending on the gravity of the crime.

The raids and subsequent arrests highlight the ongoing efforts by Indian authorities to dismantle terror networks and prevent the spread of ISIS's ideology and operational capabilities within the country.

The NIA's proactive measures reflect a broader strategy to counter terrorism financing, the use of weapons of mass destruction, and other offences that are prosecutable under acts like the USA PATRIOT Act and Executive Order 13224, which expand sanctions against terrorists and their supporters following significant terrorist events.