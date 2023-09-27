The National Investigation Agency on September 27 is conducting major raids across 6 states in 3 cases at 51 locations belonging to associates of Lawrence, Bambiha and Arsh Dalla Gangs.

NIA conducted a raid on the house of a liquor contractor in the village Takhtupura of Moga district in Punjab, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Arsh Dalla, a gangster, had sought a ransom from this contractor, and the contractor had provided portion of the payment to Ash Dala. According to sources, the NIA is undertaking an investigation in this regard.

The NIA also raided a gun house in Udham Singh Nagar's Bajpur police station area. The NIA has raided yet another property in the Clementown police station region of Uttarakhand's Dehradun district.

The NIA team has been conducting raids since this morning, according to information received from Dehradun Police. The NIA also released information on 43 people linked to the terror gangster network with ties to Canada.

The NIA also requested the public to contribute information about their properties and assets that could be taken over by the national government.

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