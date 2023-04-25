The National Investigation Agency (NIA) began a massive search operation at multiple locations spanning four states targeting the banned radical outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

A total of 12 locations in Bihar, two locations in Uttar Pradesh and one location each in Punjab’s Ludhiana and Goa were raided by NIA teams.

Notably, Assam Police on April 24 arrested three alleged members of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) affiliated to Al Qaeda in the Dhubri district of the state, during a search operation.

Aparna Natarajan, SP Dhubri, while speaking with the reporters, said that based on specific information from earlier arrested Ansarullah team members, the trio's names emerged.

During the preliminary investigation, police got a clue that the suspected detained ABT members had a financial transaction history with the earlier arrested ABT members, from Barpeta, Goalpara, Morigaon, Dhubri, etc including other states of India.

Also read : Assam: Three alleged members of Ansarullah Bangla Team arrested in Dhubri