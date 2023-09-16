The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids across 30 locations in both Tamil Nadu and Telangana in ISIS Radicalization and Recruitment case.



The raids are currently underway in 21 locations in Coimbatore, 3 locations in Chennai, 5 locations in Hyderabad/Cyberabad, and 1 location in Tenkasi.

These searches are being conducted at the premises of people associated with the case following new proof about an ISIS module which could have connections to the Coimbatore suspects.



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Recently, the NIA had arrested an accused linked with the ISIS-inspired Vehicle IED bomb blast of Coimbatore for his connection in the 2022 terror attack. He was identified as Mohammed Azarudeen aka Azar. He was the thirteenth individual to be captured for the incident.

The NIA re-registered after taking over the case on October 27 out of 2022.

On October 23, 2013, a car bomb went off in front of an ancient temple in Coimbatore's Eswaran Kovil Street, Ukkadam, in front of Arulmigu Kottai Sangameshwarar Thirukovil. The Vehicle carrying explosives and Gadget (VBIED) was being driven by the departed charged Jamesha Mubeen.