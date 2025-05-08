The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has appealed to tourists, visitors, and locals to share any information, photographs, or videos related to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 tourists were killed and several others injured in a brutal assault in Jammu and Kashmir.

The anti-terror agency, which is leading the investigation, said it has already collected a substantial volume of visual material showing various aspects of the attack and is now scaling up efforts to ensure no critical evidence is overlooked.

In a public appeal issued through its official website and social media, the NIA urged anyone with potentially relevant material or eyewitness accounts to contact the agency via mobile at 9654958816 or landline at 011-24368800. Callers are encouraged to provide their personal details and a summary of the information they wish to share. A senior NIA official will follow up with each lead.

“The idea is to thoroughly examine all such inputs for any possible clues to the assailants and their modus operandi,” an NIA official said, adding that even small, seemingly insignificant details could be crucial.



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The agency believes some tourists and bystanders may have inadvertently captured useful evidence—photographs, videos, conversations, or other observations—that could aid in uncovering the conspiracy behind the targeted attack on civilians.

Since the attack, various images and videos have been circulating on social media, and NIA plans to closely analyse each piece of content. Teams from the agency remain stationed in Pahalgam, conducting forensic examination of the site and interviewing witnesses to piece together a comprehensive timeline and motive.

Officials are urging all those present in and around Pahalgam on or before April 22 to come forward with any relevant data, assuring confidentiality and proper handling of sensitive information.

The NIA reiterated that public cooperation could prove vital in bringing the perpetrators to justice and preventing such heinous attacks in the future.