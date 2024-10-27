A chaotic stampede erupted at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus in the early hours of Sunday, leaving nine passengers injured as they rushed to board a Gorakhpur-bound train.

The incident, which occurred around 3 a.m., unfolded when train number 22921, scheduled to depart for Gorakhpur at 5:10 a.m., arrived at platform number 1.

The stampede was triggered by a massive surge of passengers eager to secure seats in the general compartment amidst the heavy pre-Diwali travel rush. As crowds intensified, panic spread, leading to a frantic scramble on the platform.

Eyewitness accounts and visuals from the scene showed bloodstains on the platform as Railway Police and fellow passengers rushed to assist the injured, transporting them on stretchers.

Medical officials confirmed that seven of the injured are in stable condition, while two passengers sustained more severe injuries and are currently undergoing treatment.

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